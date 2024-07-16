Yogi govt decides to postpone digital attendance in UP schools by 2 months

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath

The Uttar Pradesh government has postponed the implementation of digital attendance in state schools for the next two months. The decision was taken on July 15 after a meeting of Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh with the Teachers Union. According to the orders given by the Chief Minister, Adityanath Yogi, a committee will be formed to address the issue, and any further decisions will be made after the committee's review.

On July 15, CM Yogi Adityanath ordered all DMs to take a memorandum from teacher unions and Basic Shiksha Adhikari and send it to the government. So that, their problems could be resolved.

Only two percent teachers marked their digital attendance on first day

On July 8, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led state government mandated the digital attendance. The teachers were asked to digitally register their attendance starting from July 11. In response to this order, primary, and secondary school teachers in Uttar Pradesh protested, stating that the government's directive was impractical. They explained that they couldn't reach school on time every day to mark their attendance due to a lack of basic facilities including travel distance, and lack of government transport facilities. Apart from this, the arrangement of schools is not very good, there is no cleaner in the school, due to which the teacher has to clean the school himself, there is no electricity in the school throughout the day. There is also a problem with the network, in such a situation how will digital attendance happen?

Notably, on July 8, the first day of the new order's implementation, only two per cent of the teachers had recorded their digital attendance.