Uttar Pradesh student chops off part of foot to seek MBBS seat under disability quota

New Delhi:

An unusual incident was reported from Jaunpur district in Uttar Pradesh on January 18, after police received information about a young man sustaining a serious foot injury at his residence. The information was received at Line Bazar police station from Akash Bhaskar, who stated that his brother, Suraj Bhaskar, had been injured at home.

What did the police investigation find?

Following the information, police reached the location, registered a case, and began an investigation. The injured individual was taken for medical treatment without delay. Suraj Bhaskar was first taken to BHU and later admitted to Parth Hospital in Jaunpur. According to doctors, his condition is stable and he is receiving proper medical care.

During the course of the investigation, police found no evidence suggesting the presence or involvement of any external individuals at the house during the incident. Jaunpur Circle Officer Goldi Gupta confirmed that no outsiders had entered the home.

Further inquiry revealed that Suraj Bhaskar had caused the injury to himself. Police stated that he is an aspiring MBBS student who was experiencing emotional stress after being unable to secure admission in the medical stream. "It was revealed that Suraj Bhaskar, an aspiring MBBS student, had inflicted the injury on himself after failing to secure admission in the medical stream, as he was suffering from depression,” said Jaunpur CO, Goldi Gupta.

BTech student dies by suicide after jumping from hostel building

This comes hours after a second-year BTech student from Jhansi plunged to his death from a hostel rooftop in Greater Noida's Knowledge Park. Udit Soni, a Jhansi native pursuing BTech, returned to his Knowledge Park 3 hostel late Friday (January 23) with friends Chetan and Kuldeep, visibly under the influence of alcohol. Hostel management swiftly intervened, scolding Udit for his unruly behavior and capturing the episode on video.

They promptly forwarded the footage to his father, Vijay Soni, escalating a minor infraction into a family crisis. Such strict oversight aims to curb substance abuse but tragically backfired here, amplifying the young man's distress. Vijay Soni, upon viewing the video, immediately phoned Udit, unleashing a barrage of anger and threats to yank him from the hostel and bring him home. The harsh words crushed the already shaken student, who felt cornered by authority figures on all sides.

In a desperate act around dawn Saturday, Udit climbed to the fourth floor and jumped. Rescuers rushed the critically injured 20-something to a nearby hospital, but doctors pronounced him dead on arrival, shattering dreams and igniting grief. Additional DCP Sudhir Kumar confirmed family members rushed to the scene, where legal formalities cleared the body for post-mortem.