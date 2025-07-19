Uttar Pradesh: Six killed, ten injured in two tragic accidents on Yamuna Expressway in Mathura Two fatal accidents on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura left six dead and ten injured, highlighting serious road safety concerns.

Mathura:

Two major accidents occurred on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district in the early hours of Saturday, leaving six people dead and at least ten injured. Both incidents happened within a span of an hour and have once again highlighted safety concerns on the high-speed corridor.

Unknown vehicle rams Eco van, six dead including father and two sons

The first accident took place around 3:30 AM near mile stone 140 in the Baldev police station area, close to Sarai Salwan village. An Eco van heading from Noida to Agra was hit by an unidentified vehicle. The impact was so severe that the vehicle was badly mangled, and six people lost their lives on the spot, while two women sustained critical injuries.

The deceased have been identified as:

Dharmveer Singh, resident of Harlalpura village under Basoni police station in Agra

His two sons, Rohit and Aryan

Dalveer alias Chhulle and his brother Paras Singh Tomar from Badpura Husaid village in Mahoba

A friend of Rohit, whose identity is yet to be confirmed

Dharmveer’s wife Soni and daughter Payal were seriously injured and have been hospitalised. Police suspect the accident may have been caused by the driver of the other vehicle fleeing the scene. A formal investigation is underway.

SSP confirms collision with heavy vehicle

Mathura SSP Shlok Kumar confirmed that the Eco vehicle collided with a heavy vehicle, likely due to the driver dozing off. "Around 3 AM, an Eco car travelling from Delhi to Agra hit a heavy vehicle moving ahead. Six people died on the spot, and two were injured. They are being treated at a hospital, and their families have been informed," he said.

Private bus overturns, eight injured

In a second incident, occurring around 4 AM, a private bus traveling from Delhi to Madhya Pradesh overturned on the Yamuna Expressway. Eight passengers were injured and taken to the district hospital. Authorities have stated that all injured individuals are in stable condition.

SSP Shlok Kumar and the District Magistrate met the injured and assured them of all necessary support. "Contact has been established with their families, and arrangements are being made to help them reach their destinations safely," he said.

Authorities urge caution

These consecutive accidents on the expressway underscore the dangers of nighttime travel, especially due to fatigue or reckless driving. Police have urged motorists to drive cautiously, take rest breaks, and avoid speeding—especially in the early morning hours. Both incidents are currently under investigation, and further details are awaited.