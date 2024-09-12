Uttar Pradesh: Four die after car collides with truck in Muzaffarnagar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Four die after car collides with truck in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar.

Uttar Pradesh road accident: Four people were killed after a car collided with a truck on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway here on Thursday, police said. Two others were injured in the accident that happened early in the morning near Pancheda Bypass in Nai Mandi area, they said.

Ratan (45), Bhola (30), Jugal (30) and Atul (26) from Aligarh district were killed in the accident, Circle Officer added. The two injured persons have been hospitalised and are undergoing treatment, Rao said.

Efforts are underway to nab the truck driver who fled from the spot after the incident leaving the vehicle behind, police said. Further investigations are underway, police said, adding that the crashed vehicles have been removed from the road and normal traffic has resumed.

More details are awaited in this regard.