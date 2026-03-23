Uttar Pradesh: Cold storage collapse in Prayagraj leaves four dead; ammonia leak suspected

Prayagraj:

A cold storage facility in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj collapsed on Monday, leaving as many as four labourers dead and injuring 12 others, said officials. The incident happened in the afternoon following multiple rescue teams, including those of fire brigade and the police, reached the spot.

An official stated that it is suspected that the blast happened due to an explosion following leak of ammonia gas. This caused panic in the area after which a team of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) was also rushed to the spot to assist in the rescue operation, the official said, adding that the injured were shifted to a hospital.

A probe has now been launched to find out the exact cause of the incident, Prayagraj District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma told reporters. He further said that a committee has been formed under ADM Finance to investigate the incident, adding that it will likely submit a report within 24 to 48 hours.

"Only then will we be able to determine the exact cause," he said. "Regarding the injured, twelve people are being treated at the Hospital. Four people have died, and we are contacting their families and taking further action. Other relief and rescue operations are ongoing."

PM Modi, CM Yogi express grief; announce ex gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled those who were killed in the incident. He also announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of the deceased. Besides, Rs 50,000 will be given to the injured.

"Deeply saddened by the mishap due to the collapse of a building in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families in this difficult hour. May those injured recover at the earliest," the prime minister said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also expressed grief over the incident, calling it "deeply tragic and heart-wrenching". He also announced financial assistance for the injured and the kin of those who were killed.

"I have issued directives to provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident, and have instructed district administration officials to immediately send the injured to the hospital to ensure they receive proper medical treatment," he said.

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