Atiq Ahmad's aides attack man with iron rods in Prayagraj after he refuses to give up land | VIDEO

Prayagraj:

In a shocking case of intimidation, associates linked to slain gangster Atiq Ahmad and his aide Guddu Muslim have allegedly targeted a local resident in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. A FIR has been registered against four men, including Afzal, after victim Mohammad Faisal lodged a complaint stating that the accused were pressuring him to hand over his land.

According to Faisal, his family owns land in Mauja Anuddinpur, recorded under Araji number 141, which local land mafia members had been eyeing for a long time. He claimed that Afzal, Azam and Akram, all allegedly connected to Guddu Muslim, had been threatening him repeatedly to transfer the land in their names. When he refused, they warned him of "serious consequences."

Assault with iron rods after refusal to transfer land

Faisal stated that on Sunday morning (March 22), while he was sitting in Nandgram, a black Thar vehicle arrived carrying the accused men. They abused him and then launched an attack using iron rods and wooden sticks. During the assault, they allegedly warned him that he would be killed if he did not agree to complete the land transfer.

Victim suffers multiple injuries

Local residents rushed to the spot on hearing the commotion, forcing the attackers to flee while threatening to kill Faisal again. The victim sustained serious injuries to his neck, hands and legs and required urgent medical attention. Following Faisal's complaint, the Prayagraj Police registered a case under relevant sections and have begun investigating the incident. The attack has triggered fear in the locality as police teams continue searching for the accused individuals.

Who was Atiq Ahmad?

Atiq Ahmad was a former Uttar Pradesh MP and MLA who became one of the most feared gangsters in the state over several decades. Known for operating a vast criminal network involved in extortion, land grabbing and violent intimidation, he built significant political influence while facing numerous criminal cases. Despite holding elected positions, his name became synonymous with the nexus between crime and politics in eastern Uttar Pradesh. His long criminal history, frequent arrests and repeated allegations of orchestrating attacks kept him at the centre of controversies until his assassination in 2023.

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