Uttar Pradesh: Massive fire breaks out in Kanpur's cloth godown; video surfaces A major fire broke out in a cloth godown in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Monday. Firefighters rushed to the spot and efforts to control the fire are on.

New Delhi:

A cloth godown located in Kanpur caught fire earlier on Monday. The cause of the fire is yet to be confirmed. ACP Colonelganj, Amit Chaurasia, confirmed that the fire brigade reached the spot immediately after being alerted. Speaking to reporters, he said, “Fire brigade reached the spot immediately." He further confirmed that there were no casualties or injuries in the fire adding that uthorities are working to determine how the fire started.

Dramatic visuals show massive fire

A video from the scene shows the godown completely engulfed in flames. Firefighters can be seen working to bring the fire under control.