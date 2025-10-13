Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Uttar Pradesh
  3. Uttar Pradesh: Massive fire breaks out in Kanpur's cloth godown; video surfaces

Uttar Pradesh: Massive fire breaks out in Kanpur's cloth godown; video surfaces

A major fire broke out in a cloth godown in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Monday. Firefighters rushed to the spot and efforts to control the fire are on.

Massive fire breaks out in Kanpur
Massive fire breaks out in Kanpur Image Source : X/PTI
Edited By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

A cloth godown located in Kanpur caught fire earlier on Monday. The cause of the fire is yet to be confirmed. ACP Colonelganj, Amit Chaurasia, confirmed that the fire brigade reached the spot immediately after being alerted. Speaking to reporters, he said, “Fire brigade reached the spot immediately." He further confirmed that there were no casualties or injuries in the fire adding that uthorities are working to determine how the fire started.

Dramatic visuals show massive fire 

A video from the scene shows the godown completely engulfed in flames. Firefighters can be seen working to bring the fire under control. 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Uttar Pradesh
Breaking News Fire Uttar Pradesh Kanpur Kanpur Fire Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh Cm
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\