Uttar Pradesh: Infant killed, five of family members injured as fire breaks out in Ghaziabad home

Infant killed as fire breaks out at a house in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

Ghaziabad fire news: Five members of a family were injured and an infant was killed after a fire broke out in their house in the Neelmani colony of Sahibabad police station area, police said today (August 8).

"A married couple along with minor children and two other family members, who lived in a rented house were injured in the fire. It appears that the gas cylinder in the house was leaking and caught fire when the wife tried to start the gas stove at around 6:00 pm on Wednesday," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Nimish Patil.

"All the injured were sent to the district hospital for medical care. One of the injured minor boy, six months old Ladoo, was referred to the Safdarjung hospital where he died during treatment later on Wednesday evening. All the other injured are undergoing treatment," he added.

More details are awaited in this regard.

