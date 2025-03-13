Yogi govt to install 'display kiosks' in Ayodhya for tourists' convenience: Here's how it will help visitors These kiosks will not only guide the devotees but also provide historical, cultural and tourism-related information, ensuring seamless connectivity and real-time updates.

The Uttar Pradesh government has launched a new initiative to enhance the convenience of pilgrims and tourists visiting Ayodhya by installing "display kiosks" at key locations. The kiosks will provide real-time information about the opening hours, distances and other essential details of prominent religious sites, including the Ram Mandir and Hanumangarhi temple, officials said.

Under the initiative, the kiosks will be placed at four key locations, including railway stations and airports. Designed to assist visitors, the kiosks will not only provide guidance but also offer historical, cultural and tourism-related information, to ensure seamless connectivity and real-time updates for travellers.

The Ayodhya Pilgrimage Development Authority is responsible for implementing the project. If successful, the initiative will be expanded to additional locations. Each kiosk will cost approximately Rs 2.5 lakh. Speaking about the project, Santosh Sharma, CEO of the authority, said, "We aim to provide a convenient and informative experience to pilgrims visiting Ayodhya. These kiosks will help visitors access essential details about temples and other attractions, making their journey smoother. This initiative will also contribute to boosting tourism in Ayodhya."

Features of kiosks

The kiosks will feature a touch screen interface, allowing users to access relevant information easily. Additionally, they may include voice command for more user-friendly navigation. A QR code scanner will also be integrated, enabling visitors to access information directly on their mobile phones, he said. To ensure uninterrupted service, the kiosks will be equipped with internet connectivity, power backup systems and security features to prevent vandalism, he added. Regular updates will be provided to keep the information accurate and relevant, Sharma added.

Ram temple in Ayodhya extends visiting hours

The visiting hours for the Ram temple in Ayodhya have been extended, with the temple now opening an hour earlier at 6 am instead of 7 am. The new schedule, which also includes revised aarti timings, came into effect on Monday, the temple trust's media centre said. According to the updated schedule, devotees can enter the temple from 6:30 am to 11:50 am following the Shringar Aarti. The temple will then close at 12 pm for the Raj Bhog Aarti. Visiting hours will resume from 1 pm to 6:50 pm, after which the Sandhya Aarti will take place at 7 pm.

