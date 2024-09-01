Sunday, September 01, 2024
     
Lucknow: IPS officer's daughter found dead inside hostel room in Lohia Law University

Uttar Pradesh news: As per reports, the girl was not opening the door of the room in the hostel and later when the door of the room was broken, she was found unconscious.

Reported By : Ruchi Kumar Edited By : Sheenu Sharma
Lucknow
Updated on: September 01, 2024 18:02 IST
Uttar Pradesh news, Female student dies under suspicious circumstances in Lucknowm Dr ram manohar Lo
Image Source : INDIA TV Anika Rastogi.

Uttar Pradesh news: A female student dies under suspicious circumstances in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow today (September 1). The incident took place at Lucknow's Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Law University. Anika Rastogi was taken to the hospital in an unconscious state where doctors declared her dead. 

The student was taken to the hospital in an unconscious state where doctors declared her dead. As per reports, the girl was not opening the door of the room in the hostel and later when the door of the room was broken, she was found unconscious. 

The girl was a third-year LLB student. IPS Santosh Rastogi's daughter Anika Rastogi died under suspicious circumstances on Sunday. 

The case comes under the Ashiana police station area of Lucknow. More details are awaited in this regard. 

