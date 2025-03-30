Uttar Pradesh: Fear grips blue drum traders in Meerut following Saurabh murder case, ID proofs now a must The gruesome Saurabh murder case in Meerut has instilled fear among blue drum traders, leading to ID checks for buyers and a decline in sales as the community grapples with the tragic incident's aftermath.

The shocking murder of Saurabh Rajput in Meerut has cast a dark shadow over the business of blue drums, with local traders now living in fear. The grisly incident, where the victim’s body was stuffed into a blue drum, has sent waves of panic among merchants selling these drums. In an unusual turn of events, these traders are now demanding ID proofs from customers buying blue drums, reflecting the growing unease in the town.

What was once a common trade is now fraught with tension. Juice vendors, who once proudly displayed blue drums to store and serve their beverages, are now taking drastic steps to distance themselves from the colour. One such vendor, Tekchand, has gone so far as to replace his blue drum with a white one. "The moment customers see the blue drum, they become suspicious. The number of people stopping by has decreased, and I’ve started to feel unsafe. That’s why I switched to a white drum," he explained, visibly shaken by the recent events.

The chilling details of the Saurabh murder case, where the victim's body was not just hidden in a drum but sealed with cement, have left the town grappling with a new wave of fear. Traders of blue drums now find themselves questioning every buyer. "If someone comes to buy a blue drum, we now ask them about its intended use," says one local merchant. "We also ask for identification. The whole business has been impacted. People are scared to buy blue drums now."

The ripple effects of this murder case have even infiltrated social media, where memes and reels mocking the use of blue drums have gone viral. This trend has only added to the outrage of local traders. “It’s disgraceful,” said a merchant, visibly angered. “A man lost his life, and people are making fun of his tragic death. These memes need to stop immediately. It’s disrespectful to the grieving family. The administration must take strict action against those who are trivializing this incident.”

The Saurabh murder case, with its gruesome details and media frenzy, has left an indelible mark on the blue drum trade in Meerut. As the town grapples with the aftermath, traders are hoping for the fear to subside and for normalcy to return. However, the haunting image of the blue drum remains etched in the minds of many, leaving a lingering sense of fear and uncertainty.