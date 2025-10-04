Uttar Pradesh: 2 killed, several injured in explosion at coaching centre in Farrukhabad Farrukhabad coaching centre explosion: The five people who were injured have been admitted to the Lohia District Hospital. One of them is said to be in critical condition and has been referred to another hospital.

Farrukhabad:

At least two persons were killed, while several others were injured after an explosion took place at a coaching centre in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad on Saturday afternoon. As per initial reports, the blast took place on the ground floor of the coaching centre, The Sun Classes Library, following which three fire brigade vehicles and an ambulance was rushed to the spot.

The five people who were injured have been admitted to the Lohia District Hospital. One of them is said to be in critical condition and has been referred to another hospital. Meanwhile, senior officials, including the district magistrate (DM), have arrived at the spot to take a cognisance of the incident.

Huge force deployed at The Sun Classes Library

The administration has also deployed a large number of force in view of the explosion. The officials are also conducting an investigation to find the cause about the explosion.

"Several children and some adults were injured in the explosion. One of the person was brought dead here (at Lohia District Hospital). Out of the five injured, we have referred two children... So far, the death count stands at one," said an official.

CM Yogi takes cognisance

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the incident and has directed top officials to reach the site of the explosion. He has also directed officials to ensure that immediate relief is provided to the injured.

The chief minister has also extended his wishes for the speedy recovery for the injured.