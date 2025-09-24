Six people injured as LPG gas cylinder explodes in Mumbai’s Kandivali East, fire tenders rush to spot LPG cylinder explosion in Mumbai: The injured were admitted to the nearby Shatabdi Hospital and are undergoing treatment.

Mumbai:

At least six people were injured as LPG gas cylinder exploded in Mumbai's Kandivali East on Wednesday. The incident was reported at 9 am and soon after receiving information about it, the fire brigade reached the spot and extinguished the fire. The injured were admitted to the nearby Shatabdi Hospital and are undergoing treatment.

A similar incident was reported in Mumbai’s Dharavi when a series of gas cylinder explosions were reported in March this year. Nineteen fire tenders rushed to the spot to bring the fire under control.

A massive fire was reported at 9.50 pm after explosions in a truck carrying dozens of gas cylinders near the PNGP Colony, officials said. The truck driver’s identity was established and work is underway to arrest him, officials added.

Nearly four vehicles were parked next to the burning truck were damaged. The explosion caused panic in the area and a major traffic jam was reported on the arterial Sion Dharavi Link Road, officials said.

Hundreds of local residents gathered in the area after the blasts and shot videos of the blaze, which were shared on social media.