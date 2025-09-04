Nagpur: Major explosion at solar plant near Chandur village, several workers injured | Video Nagpur: Locals revealed that this is not the first such incident at the solar unit, as a similar blast had been reported there in the past. The recurrence has raised concerns about safety protocols and industrial standards being followed at the facility.

Nagpur:

A major blast occurred at a solar company located near Chandur village, close to Bajar village in Kalmeshwar Tehsil of Maharashtra's Nagpur district. The explosion took place around 1:00 am on September 4 (Thursday), causing panic among workers and residents in the vicinity.

Workers injured, no fatalities reported yet

According to initial reports, at the time of the incident, between 900 and 6,000 labourers were deployed across shifts in the company. While no fatalities have been confirmed so far, two workers sustained serious injuries, and between eight to nine others suffered varying degrees of wounds. Authorities have cautioned that the number of injured could rise.

An injured worker said, "When we saw smoke coming from the reactor, we all came out. After continuous smoke for around 20-25 minutes, there was a blast. Due to the blast, around 40-50 people got injured by stones."

Previous blast at the same company

Local sources revealed that this is not the first such incident at the solar unit, as a similar blast had been reported there in the past. The recurrence has raised concerns about safety protocols and industrial standards being followed at the facility.

Information was received about an explosion in Solar Industries, Bazargaon. There are no casualties. Police and rescue teams reached the spot, said Harssh Poddar, SP, Nagpur Rural

Cause yet to be established

Rescue teams and local police reached the site shortly after the explosion. The exact cause of the blast remains unknown, and investigations are underway to ascertain whether it resulted from technical failure, negligence, or other reasons.

Rescue operations underway

The injured have been rushed to nearby hospitals, while police have cordoned off the area. Emergency response teams are continuing with rescue and relief operations to ensure worker safety and assess structural damage.