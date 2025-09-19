One worker killed, four others injured in explosion at chemical factory in Maharashtra's Palghar A deadly explosion at Limbani Salt Industries in Palghar district killed one worker and injured four others. The blast occurred during a hazardous metal and acid mixing process. Emergency teams contained the situation, while police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Palghar:

A tragic explosion at a chemical factory in Maharashtra's Palghar district claimed the life of one worker and left four others injured, officials confirmed. The incident took place at Limbani Salt Industries around 7.30 pm on Thursday. According to Vivekanand Kadam, chief of the Palghar District Disaster Management Cell, five workers were inside the factory when the accident occurred. "The mixing of metal and acid, a highly reactive process, triggered an explosion," he said.

One worker died on the spot, while two others suffered severe burn injuries and were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, where they are receiving critical care, Kadam said. Two more workers, who were at a slight distance from the blast site, escaped with minor injuries and are reported to be stable, he added.

Emergency teams rushed to the spot

Fire brigade units and disaster management teams reached the factory promptly and brought the situation under control. Officials said that local police have begun a probe into the matter. An offence is likely to be registered after the authorities submit a detailed report.

Further details to be added.