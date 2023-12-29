WATCH | UP CM Yogi offers prayer to Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, inspects arrangements ahead of PM Modi's visit

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday offered prayers at Ram Lalla temple in Ayodhya. CM Yogi also offered prayers at Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya.

He arrived in Ayodhya ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit on December 30.

He also took stock of the ground where PM Modi will be holding a rally tomorrow. The Chief Minister also took a selfie after inspecting the ground where PM Modi will be holding a rally.

The Ayodhya airport and railway station will be inaugurated ahead of the grand inauguration of the Ram Temple, scheduled for January 22.

CM Yogi also visited Ayodhya Dham railway station to inspect the arrangements ahead of PM Modi's visit. PM will inaugurate the redeveloped Ayodhya Dham Railway Station and flag off new Amrit Bharat trains and Vande Bharat trains. He will also dedicate several other railway projects to the nation.

Phase I of redeveloped Ayodhya Railway Station - known as Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station - is developed at a cost of more than Rs 240 crore. The three-storey modern railway station building is equipped with all modern features like lifts, escalators, food plazas, shops for puja needs, cloak rooms, child care rooms, waiting halls. The station building will be 'accessible for all' and 'IGBC certified green station building'.

PM Modi will also dedicate several other railway projects to the nation. PM will also inaugurate the newly built Ayodhya Airport and will participate in a public programme where he will inaugurate, delicate to nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 15,700 crore in the state. These include projects worth about Rs 11,100 crore for development of Ayodhya and its surrounding areas and projects worth about Rs 4600 crore related to other projects across Uttar Pradesh.

