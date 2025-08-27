UP CM Yogi Adityanath lashes out at Opposition, distributes appointment letters to 2,425 supervisors Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath pointed out that UP once contributed more than 14 per cent to India’s GDP between 1947 and 1960, but the figure fell to below 8 per cent by 2017.

Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday (August 27) handed over appointment letters to 2,425 newly recruited chief supervisors and 13 pharmacists during a programme held at Lok Bhavan Auditorium in Lucknow. The recruitment was conducted under the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) through a transparent and merit-based process.

Opposition made UP a ‘BIMARU’ state: CM Yogi

During the event, CM Yogi came down heavily on previous governments, accusing them of pushing Uttar Pradesh into backwardness. “UP was never inherently a BIMARU state. Dishonest political parties made it so through corruption and nepotism. Until 2017, recruitments were marred by favouritism, where deserving candidates were ignored due to bias and bribery,” Yogi said.

Economic decline post-independence

Highlighting UP’s economic trajectory, the Chief Minister said the state contributed over 14 per cent to national GDP between 1947 and 1960, but its share gradually dropped below 8 per cent by 2017. He blamed corruption, communal politics, and dynastic rule for the decline. “This once-prosperous state suffered due to riots and family-driven politics, forcing youth to migrate in search of jobs,” Yogi remarked.

Transparent recruitment, representation for marginalised

CM Yogi stressed that youth from all regions are now benefiting from a fair and transparent process. He cited the inclusion of candidates from remote tribal areas as proof.

“Earlier, jobs never reached remote regions. Now, even Tharu tribal daughters from Lakhimpur Kheri and Dudhwa National Park have secured selection, showing that merit is getting its due,” he said.

Two young women from the Tharu community were among those selected. One, Nandu Rana, said: “I come from the forest of Dudhwa with minimal resources. Through this fair system, I have been appointed as a chief supervisor, thanks to CM Yogi’s efforts.”

Women empowerment gains momentum

CM Yogi emphasised UP’s efforts in women's empowerment-

In police recruitment, 12,045 women were selected out of 60,244 posts.

From 1947 to 2017, only 10,000 women police officers were appointed, but in the last 8 years, over 40,000 women have joined the force.

In the Basic Education Council, 1.56 lakh teachers were recruited, a majority of them women.

26 lakh girls benefitted from the Kanya Sumangala scheme, and 4 lakh marriages were aided under the 'Samuhik Vivah Yojana'.

Improvements in health and nutrition

The CM outlined progress in health indicators since 2017-

Anaemia in women reduced by 5.1 per cent

Stunting down by 6.6 per cent

Underweight cases declined 7.4 per cent

Infant mortality dropped to 38, maternal mortality to 197

He stressed the role of POSHAN Abhiyan, real-time monitoring through smartphones, and efforts to strengthen Anganwadi centers.

Attack on Opposition over school merger row

Responding to the school merger debate, Yogi accused the opposition of misleading people. “Merging dilapidated schools and improving student-teacher ratios is part of the National Education Policy. When a weak building collapsed and kids died, the same opposition raised false narratives,” he said.

He pointed out that 5,000 pre-primary schools (Bal Vatika) are now functioning successfully in merged institutions.

Strengthening the 'anganwadi system'

This year alone-

19,424 Anganwadi workers and 3,000 assistants were promoted.

22,290 mini-Anganwadis were upgraded into main centers.

UP has 1.9 lakh Anganwadi workers and 1.9 lakh helpers approved.

The CM said ‘Operation Kayakalp’ has rejuvenated Anganwadi structures across the state.

Your responsibility is to nurture India’s childhood: Yogi Adityanath

Addressing the newly appointed staff, the CM urged them to dedicate themselves to service, “A healthy childhood will ensure a prosperous future. Just like Mother Yashoda raised Lord Krishna, you too must care for the nation’s children. India’s journey to being a developed nation by 2047 begins at Anganwadi centers.”

The programme was attended by Cabinet Minister Suresh Khanna, Women and Child Development Minister Baby Rani Maurya, Minister of State Pratibha Shukla, and senior officials, including Principal Secretary Leena Johri.