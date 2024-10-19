Uttar Pradesh bypolls: CM Yogi Adityanath, senior officials meeting underway in Lucknow

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Uttar Pradesh bypolls related meeting underway in Lucknow.

Uttar Pradesh bypolls: Ahead of the by-elections in the state, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with senior officials at his residence in Lucknow today (October 19).

The Election Commission on October 15 announced that bypolls to nine of the 10 vacant assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, except Milkipur of Ayodhya district, will be held on November 13 (Wednesday). The counting of votes will take place on November 23 (Saturday). The bypoll to the Milkipur assembly seat was not announced as an election petition is pending in the high court against the candidate who had won the seat earlier.

Meanwhile, UP CM Yogi Adityanath became an active member of the BJP as the party's membership campaign began today.

UP Deputy CM KP Maurya joins BJP's membership drive

“The country’s biggest party BJP had initiated the membership drive. First, normal membership takes place then active membership. PM Modi became the first active member. Today, CM Yogi Adityanath took the active membership and now I have also taken the membership,” said Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya.

The assembly seats where byelections will be held are-

Katehari Karhal Meerapur Kundarki Phulpur Sisamau Ghaziabad Majhawan Kahir

Eight of these assembly seats fell vacant after its MLAs were elected to the Lok Sabha, while bypoll in Sisamau is being held due to the disqualification of SP MLA Irfan Solanki, who was convicted in a criminal case.

In the 2022 assembly polls, Sisamau, Katehari, Karhal, Milkipur and Kundarki were held by the SP, while the BJP had won Phulpur, Ghaziabad, Majhawan and Kahir. The Meerapur seat was held by the RLD.

Karhal seat fell vacant after SP chief Yadav was elected from Kannauj as MP, Katehari fell vacant following the election of party's Lalji Verma to the Lok Sabha from Ambedkar Nagar.

SP leader Awadhesh Prasad's election to the Lok Sabha from Faizabad (Ayodhya) led to his resignation from Milkipur seat, while SP leader Zia ur Rahman Barq's Kundarki assembly seat in Moradabad has fallen vacant following his election to the Sambhal Lok Sabha seat.

Chandan Chauhan of Rashtriya Lok Dal resigned from his Meerapur assembly seat of Muzaffarnagar following his election to Lok Sabha from Bijnor. Similarly, the Ghaziabad assembly seat fell vacant after BJP's Atul Garg was elected to the Ghaziabad Lok Sabha seat.

BJP's Vinod Kumar Bind resigned from his Majhawan assembly seat of Mirzapur following his election to Lok Sabha from Bhadohi, while party leader Anoop Singh alias Anoop Pradhan Balmiki left Khair assembly seat of Aligarh following his election from Hathras Lok Sabha seat.

BJP's Praveen Patel resigned from Phulpur assembly seat of Prayagraj following his election to the Lok Sabha from Phulpur. In the 2022 assembly elections, out of these 10 seats, the BJP had given Majhawan and Katehri to the ally Nishad Party, which won in Majhawan but lost in Katehari.

The Samajwadi Party has already announced the names for six assembly seats, including Karhal (Mainpuri), Sisamau (Kanpur Nagar), Milkipur (Ayodhya), Katehari (Ambedkarnagar), Phulpur (Prayagraj) and Majhawan (Mirzapur).

EC issues notification for bypolls to 9 assembly seats in UP

The Election Commission on October 19 issued the notification for the upcoming bye-elections to nine assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, a senior official said. According to the EC, the last date of making nominations is October 25, while scrutiny of the nomination papers will be held on October 28. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is October 30.

Meanwhile, officials at the office of UP's Chief Electoral Officer on Friday said that they have forwarded to the Election Commission of India the letter by the BJP, asking the poll authority to postpone the bypoll dates from November 13 to November 20 in view of Kartik Purnima.

A BJP delegation led by state general secretary Govind Narain Shukla had on Thursday met Uttar Pradesh additional chief electoral officer and handed over a letter of their demands to him. The delegation said Kartik Purnima is on November 15. It is known that on this occasion in the state, a large number of people take bath, it said.

People reach Kundarki (in Moradabad), Meerapur (in Muzaffarnagar), Ghaziabad and Prayagraj three-four days in advance to perform puja. Many people may be deprived of voting due to this, the delegation had noted.

