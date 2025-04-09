UP: Woman elopes with daughter's fiance a week before wedding in Aligarh, took cash and jewellery Husband of the woman who eloped said she used to talk with their daughter's fiance for hours, but no one imagined it would end this way.

In a shocking turn of events reported from Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, a middle-aged woman eloped with her daughter's fiance just a week before the wedding. Just a week to the wedding, events turned upside down, and now the Police is looking for the runaway couple. The woman, Apna Devi, also took Rs 3 lakh in cash and jewellery worth over Rs 5 lakh with her. This was saved for her daughter's wedding.

Unbeknownst to the family, groom-to-be had fallen in love with his future mother-in-law, and the duo planned to elope. Notably, the wedding was scheduled for April 16. The cards were distributed and pre-wedding festivities were about to begin. However, the recent events have left the families in shock.

"She has ruined us"

Jitendra Kumar, the father of the bride-to-be, told reporters that his wife, Apna Devi, fled with the daughter’s bridegroom and this step as ruined them. "My wife used to speak with our daughter's fiance for hours, but we never imagined it would end this way. She has ruined us," Kumar said.

Devi was nearly 40 years old and was living with her family in a village under Madraak police station limits. While, the to-be groom is a resident of a neighbouring village.

Groom said this to his family before eloping

Groom left his home on Sunday morning and told his father that he is embarking on a long journey and no one should contact him. When he left, his father got concerned and contacted the bride's family, only to find that the groom was not there, and neither was the bride's mother. Suspecting foul play, Sushant's father filed a missing person report at Madraak police station.

After eloping, the couple also switched off their mobile phones.

Confirming the incident, Station House Officer Arvind Kumar said, "We have received a complaint and are conducting a search to locate the couple. Further action will be taken once they are found.

