UP Bypoll Results 2024 Live: Counting for nine assembly seats begins

UP Bypoll Results 2024 Live: The results of the nine assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh are expected to come out today. About 49.3 per cent of voters cast their votes in bypolls to nine assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh with Ghaziabad logging just 33 per cent. The state had recorded an overall turnout of 61.03 per cent in the 2022 assembly polls. The voter turnout in Ghaziabad was 33.3 per cent, Katehari (56.9 per cent), Khair (46.3 per cent), Kundarki (57.7 per cent), Karhal (54.1 per cent), Majhawan (50.41 per cent), Meerapur (57.1 per cent), Phulpur (43.43 per cent) and Shisamau (49.1 per cent). While eight seats fell vacant following the incumbent MLAs' election to the Lok Sabha, polling in Sisamau is being conducted due to Samajwadi Party lawmaker Irfan Solanki's disqualification from the assembly after his conviction in a criminal case. The Congress is not contesting these bypolls and has lent support to the Samajwadi Party, its INDIA bloc ally. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is contesting all nine seats solo.