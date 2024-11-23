Saturday, November 23, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Uttar Pradesh
  4. UP Bypoll Results 2024 Live: Counting for nine assembly seats begins
Live now

UP Bypoll Results 2024 Live: Counting for nine assembly seats begins

UP Bypoll Results 2024 Live: The much-awaited bypolls results in Uttar Pradesh are likely to come out today. While Samajwadi Party is sure of its win the BJP is also keeping its fingers crossed to register victory.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: November 23, 2024 8:00 IST
UP Bypoll Results 2024
Image Source : INDIA TV UP Bypoll Results 2024

UP Bypoll Results 2024 Live:  The results of the nine assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh are expected to come out today. About 49.3 per cent of voters cast their votes in bypolls to nine assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh with Ghaziabad logging just 33 per cent. The state had recorded an overall turnout of 61.03 per cent in the 2022 assembly polls. The voter turnout in Ghaziabad was 33.3 per cent, Katehari (56.9 per cent), Khair (46.3 per cent), Kundarki (57.7 per cent), Karhal (54.1 per cent), Majhawan (50.41 per cent), Meerapur (57.1 per cent), Phulpur (43.43 per cent) and Shisamau (49.1 per cent). While eight seats fell vacant following the incumbent MLAs' election to the Lok Sabha, polling in Sisamau is being conducted due to Samajwadi Party lawmaker Irfan Solanki's disqualification from the assembly after his conviction in a criminal case. The Congress is not contesting these bypolls and has lent support to the Samajwadi Party, its INDIA bloc ally. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is contesting all nine seats solo.

Live updates :UP bypolls

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Nov 23, 2024 7:59 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Counting to begin shortly

    Counting to begin shortly. The results of the nine assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh are expected to come out today.

  • Nov 23, 2024 7:55 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Ninety candidates are in the fray for the bypolls

    Ninety candidates are in the fray for the bypolls. Ghaziabad has the most candidates in the fray with 14, followed by Khair and Sisamau with five each. Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has fielded candidates from Ghaziabad, Kundarki and Mirapur while Chandrashekhar Azad-led Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) is contesting on all seats except Sisamau.

  • Nov 23, 2024 7:54 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Congress is not contesting these bypolls and has lent support to the Samajwadi Party

    While eight seats fell vacant following the incumbent MLAs' election to the Lok Sabha, polling in Sisamau is being conducted due to Samajwadi Party lawmaker Irfan Solanki's disqualification from the assembly after his conviction in a criminal case. The Congress is not contesting these bypolls and has lent support to the Samajwadi Party, its INDIA bloc ally. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is contesting on all nine seats solo.

     

  • Nov 23, 2024 7:48 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    49.3 per cent voting registered in Uttar Pradesh

    About 49.3 per cent of voters cast their votes in bypolls to nine assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh 

  • Nov 23, 2024 7:47 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Results of nine assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh expected today

    The results of the nine assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh are expected today.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Uttar Pradesh

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Uttar-pradesh News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement
X