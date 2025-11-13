UP: Two killed, three injured in blast at firecracker factory in Barabanki Ayodhya IG Praveen Kumar reached the spot to conduct an investigation into the cause of the blast.

Barabanki:

As many as two persons were killed in a blast at a firecracker factory in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki. The incident took place in Saraibarai village, located in Tikait Nagar. Ayodhya IG Praveen Kumar reached the spot to conduct an investigation into the cause of the blast.

The blast was so loud that it triggered a panic in the area. As soon as information was received, the police and fire brigade reached the spot and began rescue and relief operations. The District Magistrate (DM), Superintendent of Police (SP), and other senior officials also arrived at the scene to assess the situation.

High alert in Uttar Pradesh

Following the explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort on Monday, a high alert has been issued across all border districts of Uttar Pradesh. As soon as the central and state governments released the alert, strict security arrangements were put in place. Acting on the government’s directives, checking operations have been intensified at all district borders, intersections and sensitive locations. Barricades have been set up, and thorough searches of suspicious vehicles, passengers and pedestrians are being carried out.

Four women injured in firecracker unit blast in Kerala

Four women were injured in a blast at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Palode on Tuesday morning, police said. The explosion, which occurred around 10 am, was reportedly triggered by an accidental spark during the production of firecrackers.

According to police, all four women, who suffered burn injuries, were immediately taken to the government medical college hospital for treatment.

"One woman sustained 50 per cent burns.The others suffered minor burns as per the preliminary information received. An investigation is on and more details are being collected,” the police said.