UP: Two engineers die after alleged botched hair transplant at Kanpur clinic Two engineers have reportedly died after undergoing botched hair transplant procedures at Dr Anushka Tiwari's Empire clinic in Kanpur. Vineet Dubey died on March 14, day after his procedure, following severe facial swelling and pain, while Mayank Katiyar died under similar circumstances in November.

Kanpur:

In a shocking tragedy, two engineers have died following alleged botched hair transplant procedures at a private clinic in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, sparking police investigations and mounting public outrage. The first case came to light when Jaya Tripathi, the wife of 40-year-old Vineet Dubey, filed a complaint against Dr Anushka Tiwari's clinic, Empire, on the chief minister's portal. In her complaint, Tripathi alleged that her husband developed a severe infection after undergoing a hair transplant on March 13, leading to facial swelling, intense pain, and his death on March 14, just a day after the procedure.

Additional DCP West Vijendra Dwivedi confirmed that an FIR was registered on May 9 under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita for causing death by negligence, following Tripathi's complaint. Dwivedi added that the infection was likely acquired during the procedure and went untreated, resulting in a rapid and fatal decline in Dubey's condition.

Shortly after Dubey's death became public, a second similar case surfaced. Kushagra Katiyar approached Kanpur Police Commissioner Akhil Kumar on Thursday, alleging that his brother, 30-year-old Mayank Katiyar, also died after undergoing a hair transplant at the same Empire clinic.

According to Kushagra, Mayank had the procedure on November 18 last year and returned to his home in Farrukhabad the same day, complaining of severe chest pain and facial swelling. Despite seeking medical advice and receiving an injection for pain, Mayank's condition worsened, and he died the next day while being transported back to Kanpur. Dwivedi said the police are currently seeking legal advice on whether to lodge a separate FIR for Mayank's case or to combine it with the existing case filed by Dubey's family.

Accused doctor absconding, investigation on

Meanwhile, two police teams have been formed to locate Dr Anushka Tiwari, who has reportedly gone into hiding to evade arrest since the allegations surfaced. Investigations into the clinic's operations and potential lapses in medical protocols are ongoing, police said.

(Based on PTI inputs)