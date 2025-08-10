UP transport authority cancels 8,322 vehicle permits, suspends 738 in major road safety crackdown Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) have been instructed to issue permits only to roadworthy school vehicles, with immediate cancellation for non-compliant ones. Permits for 11 driving training centers were also revoked after they failed to start operations within a year.

Lucknow:

The Uttar Pradesh State Transport Authority (STA) has taken stringent action against violations of road safety norms, cancelling permits for 8,322 vehicles and suspending 738 others for 45 days. Additionally, more than 1,200 vehicle owners have received notices. The decision followed a high-level meeting chaired by Transport Commissioner Brajesh Narayan Singh on August 7, aimed at ensuring road safety, passenger welfare, and environmental protection.

Why action was taken

According to the transport department, many of the vehicles whose permits were cancelled had expired validity, exceeded the permissible age limit, or violated statutory conditions. Among these were 8,322 four-wheelers, mostly taxis, and 737 private buses found operating without following rules, such as plying on unauthorised routes and picking up passengers without permission.

In three separate cases, permits were cancelled due to fatal accidents that claimed four to five lives each. The owners of these vehicles will not be eligible for new permits for a period of one year.

1,200 vehicle owners issued notices

The STA has issued notices to 1,200 vehicle owners whose permits have not been renewed for over seven years. They have been warned to complete the renewal process by regulations or face further action. Singh emphasised that strict measures against rule violators will continue.

Focus on road safety and environment

Commissioner Brajesh Narayan Singh stated that the STA’s decisions prioritise road safety, passenger welfare, and environmental protection. To curb vehicle pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR), only BS-6 CNG, LNG, or electric goods carriers will be allowed from November 1, 2025. For buses, CNG, electric, or BS-6 diesel will be mandatory from November 1, 2026.

Special measures for school vehicles

Strict guidelines have been issued for school buses and vans. Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) have been instructed to issue permits only to roadworthy school vehicles, with immediate cancellation for non-compliant ones. Permits for 11 driving training centers were also revoked after they failed to start operations within a year of receiving a letter of intent.

New monitoring system to track vehicles

To improve vehicle monitoring, the STA has directed strict enforcement of Rule 103 of the Uttar Pradesh Motor Vehicle Rules, 1998, which mandates daily record-keeping for each vehicle. Plans are underway to implement the NIC-developed Vahan 4.0 module to log vehicle operations, driver working hours, routes, and passenger or cargo details.

Trigger: Kisan path accident

The crackdown intensified following a May 15 accident on Kisan Path involving a non-compliant bus travelling from Bihar to Delhi. The incident highlighted the dangers of unsafe and unauthorised vehicles, prompting authorities to tighten enforcement.

Approval of new permits

Alongside enforcement, the STA approved 14 permanent passenger vehicle permits for the Nagina-Kashipur (Dhampur-Afzalgarh) route in Uttarakhand and granted permits for State Transport Corporation buses.