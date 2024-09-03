Tuesday, September 03, 2024
     
UP: 2.5 lakh employees' salaries on hold after they fail to disclose their property details

On the lines of IAS, IPS, PPS, and PCS officers, it has been made mandatory for state employees to give details of properties online.

Reported By : Vishal Pratap Singh Edited By : Nivedita Dash
Lucknow
Updated on: September 03, 2024 9:46 IST
Yogi Adityanath
Image Source : PTI Yogi Adityanath

Taking a tough stand, the Uttar Pradesh government has stopped the salaries of 2.5 lakh state employees who did not disclose their property details online. As many as 2,44,565 employees have not received their salary for August after they failed to disclose their property details online. Based on the reports of the departments, the August salaries of all these employees were withheld.

According to the order, all state employees had to upload details of their properties on the Manav Sampada Portal by August 31. However, according to the information, only 71 percent of the employees uploaded this information. On the lines of IAS, IPS, PPS, and PCS officers, it has been made mandatory for state employees to give details of properties online.

Teachers, corporation employees, and employees of autonomous institutions were not included in this.

 

