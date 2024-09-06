UP RO-ARO exam: STF arrests two members of paper leak gang

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Arrested accused and their impounded car

In a major success, the Uttar Pradesh STF arrested two people from the gang who leaked the UPPSC RO/ARO paper. STF said that two members of the gang Sanjay Singh Kushwaha and Kameshwar Nath Maurya have were arrested from Keedganj in Prayagraj on Thursday.

Arrest made after intel

STF said that two key members of the gang who leaked the paper of the RO/ARO (Prelims) Exam-2023 and UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam-2023 held on February 11, 2024, have been arrested. A Scorpio, mobile phone and cash of Rs 3500 have been recovered from the arrested accused. Both the accused are residents of Prayagraj. On September 5, the STF received information that active members of the paper leak gang, Maurya and Kushwaha, were sitting in a black Scorpio parked on the road behind Ghosh Sweet House. Acting upon the information, the STF team reached the spot and arrested both the accused.

Rs 12 lakh taken from the candidates

During interrogation, the accused revealed that the masterminds of the gang who leaked the paper were Rajiv Nayan Mishra alias Rahul and Ravi Atri. Before the RO/ARO paper, accused Sunil Raghuvanshi, who worked in the printing press, took the paper out before the examination started and delivered it to another accused Rajiv Nayan Mishra and other accused through accused Vishal Dubey, Subhash Prakash.

Further, it was told that Rajiv Nayan Mishra and other accused, in the greed of earning more and more money, had sent the paper to them as well as their gang members and agents. Along with the gang members, they had also fixed Rs 12 lakh per candidate, some money was also taken from the candidates as advance.

5 lakhs given to resort owner

On interrogation, the arrested accused also said that they had taken the candidates of UP Police Constable Recruitment Examination-2023 in their cars and buses to get the paper read at Shiv Mahashakti Resort in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa. For this, they had sent Rs 5 lakh to the account of the resort owner. Ever since the case was registered against the paper leak gang, they were at large and hiding to avoid arrest. The police have registered an FIR against the accused under several sections at Civil Lines police station in Prayagraj.

