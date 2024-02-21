UP Police Sub-inspector suspended for luring constable to marry her, raping her repeatedly

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC The accuses is on the run

The Uttar Pradesh police authorities suspended a sub-inspector for allegedly luring a woman constable to marry him and then raping her repeatedly.

Station Officer (SO) of the Gauri Bazar police station Dinesh Mishra said Superintendent of Police (SP) Sankalp Sharma suspended Sub-Inspector Ankit Singh on Monday and ordered the initiative to nab him.

A case was registered against the accused on February 15. According to the complaint, Singh on March 2, 2020, lured the woman constable, who was then posted in Azamgarh, to marry him and got into a physical relationship with her.

He had allegedly clicked an indecent photograph of her. The woman constable has also claimed that Singh had threatened to make the photo viral on social media.

Based on a complaint from the woman constable, a case was registered against the accused under sections 376 (punishment for rape), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Mishra said the medical examination of the woman constable will be conducted when she comes to Deoria in the next two-three days.

He added that the woman constable and the accused sub-inspector were known to each other.

(With PTI inputs)

