UP Police reshuffle: SSPs of Gorakhpur, Ayodhya among 14 IPS officers transferred | Check full list

Lucknow: In a major administrative reshuffle, the Uttar Pradesh government has transferred 14 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, including the Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) of Gorakhpur and Ayodhya. The transfer orders were issued late Monday night. Check full list of new postings Mohit Gupta, Inspector General of Police (IG), Varanasi Range, has been transferred and posted as Secretary (Home) in the Uttar Pradesh Government, Lucknow. Ajay Kumar Sahni, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Saharanpur Range, has been shifted to serve in the same capacity in the Bareilly Range. Vaibhav Krishna, who was serving as DIG for the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, has been appointed DIG of the Varanasi Range. Abhishek Singh, SSP Muzaffarnagar, has been promoted and posted as DIG of the Saharanpur Range. Raj Karan Nayyar, SSP Ayodhya, has been appointed the new SSP of Gorakhpur. Dr Gaurav Grover, SSP Gorakhpur, has been posted as SSP Ayodhya. Sanjay Kumar, SSP Etawah, will now serve as the new SSP of Muzaffarnagar. Anoop Kumar Singh, previously Commander of the 35th Battalion PAC in Lucknow, has been made SP of Fatehpur. Brijesh Kumar Srivastava, SP Kaushambi, has been appointed as the new SSP of Etawah. Rajesh Kumar-II, DCP in the Ghaziabad Police Commissionerate, has been posted as SP Kaushambi. Dhawal Jaiswal, SP Fatehpur, has been appointed DCP in the Ghaziabad Police Commissionerate. Satyajeet Gupta, SP Sant Kabir Nagar, has been transferred to Kanpur Commissionerate as DCP. Sandeep Kumar Meena, SP GRP Gorakhpur, has been posted as SP Sant Kabir Nagar. Laxmi Nivas Mishra, SP in the Anti-Corruption Organization at the Lucknow headquarters, will now serve as SP GRP, Gorakhpur.