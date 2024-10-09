Wednesday, October 09, 2024
     
  4. UP Minister Sanjay Nishad meets with road accident in Pratapgarh, taken to hospital | VIDEO

UP Minister Sanjay Nishad meets with road accident in Pratapgarh, taken to hospital | VIDEO

A video of Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjay Nishad surfaced in which he was seen getting treatment in a hospital. However, there was no mark of any injury was seen on his body in the video clip.

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Pratapgarh Updated on: October 09, 2024 13:18 IST
UP Minister Sanjay Nishad gets treatment in a local
Image Source : INDIA TV UP Minister Sanjay Nishad gets treatment in a local hospital in Pratapgarh

Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjay Nishad met with a road accident in the Pratapgarh district on Wednesday. It is reported that the minister suffered minor injuries in legs in the accident. Also, many vehicles in his convoy were damaged.

After the accident, Nishad was taken to the district medical college in Pratapgarh.

The incident happened on Wednesday morning when the Fisheries Minister of the Uttar Pradesh government was going to Pratapgarh with his convoy. As soon as he entered Karhiya market, the escort vehicle going ahead of the minister suddenly applied brakes due to which Nishad's vehicle collided with the escort.

(More details to be updated)

Report by Brijesh Mishra

