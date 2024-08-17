UP: Man abducts 2-year-old girl, throws her into drain after rape attempt

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

In a horrific incident, a man allegedly kidnapped a two-year-old girl and attempted to "rape" her in Meerut. The accused later threw her into a drain after the girl's family started chasing him, police said on Saturday. According to the police, the girl died and her body was found in the drain on Saturday morning.

What did Meerut SP say?

Providing details about the incident, Superintendent of Police Ayush Vikram Singh said that the incident took place late Friday when Moish (20) abducted the minor girl, who was sleeping with her family members, from outside her house in Meerut's Sadar area. After the family members woke up, they chased the accused to save the girl from his clutches but Moish threw the girl in the drain and fled the scene, SP Singh said.

Furthermore, SP Ayush Singh said that the accused was arrested and the police are investigating the matter. He added that the girl’s body was sent for post-mortem. The case came to light in the wake of two rape cases which shocked the state.

Ayodhya rape case

In Ayodhya, a 12-year-old girl was gang-raped by a Samajwadi Party leader Moid Khan and his worker Raju Khan for many days following which, the girl became pregnant. After the victim's mother met CM Yogi, he assured justice and strict action. Following this, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Purakalandar police station Ratan Sharma and Bhadarsha outpost in-charge Akhilesh Gupta were suspended. The suspension came after the rape survivor's mother reportedly, informed the Chief Minister about the alleged delay in the probe. Later, the bakery of the main accused Moid Khan was bulldozed and an illegal boundary wall encircling the government pond was also razed to the ground.

Kannauj rape case

Similarly in Kannauj, Police received a call on UP 112 service in which the girl alleged that she was undressed and a rape attempt was made at her. Police said the girl, along with her aunt, had gone to meet the accused, who had called them on the pretext of securing a job for her. In her complaint, the girl said Yadav tried to force himself on her when her aunt had gone to the bathroom. But once she came back and saw Yadav in his inner-wears, they immediately called 112, according to the police. Taking cognisance of the call, the local police and PRV teams immediately reached the spot. The girl was rescued and the accused, who was in an objectionable condition, was taken into custody," SP Anand said.



