UP govt deploys over 10,000 women police personnel for Kanwar Yatra security The highest deployment is in the Meerut zone, a key centre for the yatra, with 3,200 women police officers posted across districts like Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Hapur, and Ghaziabad.

Noida:

In a significant step toward enhancing safety during the annual Kanwar Yatra, the Uttar Pradesh government has deployed more than 10,000 women police personnel along the pilgrimage route. According to an official statement, this accounts for nearly 15 per cent of the total security force mobilised for the event.

The deployed women personnel include 8,541 head constables and 1,486 sub-inspectors. The highest deployment is in the Meerut zone, a key centre for the yatra, with 3,200 women police officers posted across districts like Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Hapur, and Ghaziabad.

Women-centric security measures

During a recent high-level review meeting, officials informed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that around six crore devotees are expected to participate in the yatra, including 60–70 lakh women. In response, the Chief Minister directed officials to implement a women-centric security model.

As part of this initiative, women constables have been deployed at all women’s help desks to assist female pilgrims.

Shakti Help Booths, set up in collaboration with women’s voluntary organisations, are operating in several districts. Female officers are included in all Quick Response Teams (QRTs), even during night shifts.

Strengthened monitoring and support

Round-the-clock control rooms and helplines across 11 zones are being monitored by women officers. More than 150 women help desks have been set up for real-time assistance. To further enhance security, the administration has intensified drone surveillance, CCTV monitoring, and social media tracking throughout the yatra route.

These comprehensive security arrangements aim to ensure a safe and smooth experience for all Kanwar pilgrims, especially women, during the holy pilgrimage.