Uttar Pradesh: 17 medical officers dismissed after found absent from duty

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak.

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has taken strict action against irresponsible medical officers in the state. At least 17 medical officers who were found negligent on duty have been dismissed.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has given instructions to UP Principal Secretary Medical and Health to dismiss 17 negligent doctors and medical officers who were absent from duty without any notice for a long time.

Speaking on the matter, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said that those negligent medical officers who are not serious about the job will not be spared.

List of dismissed medical officers

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has said that the government is very sensitive about health services. Extensive work is going on in the department to provide high-quality health services to the people of the state.

In this connection, on Thursday, 17 doctors who were absent from medical services for a long time were dismissed from duty. These include Medical Officer of Community Health Center Baldev, Mathura, Dr. Anand Goyal, Medical Officer of Community Health Center Sub Center Mohankola, Siddharthnagar, Dr. Neha Singh, Medical Officer of Primary Health Center Jagdishpur, Basti, Dr. Nikki, Medical Officer of Primary Health Center Jamin Farenda, Azamgarh, Dr. Isha Singh, Medical Officer of Community Health Center, Khesarha, Siddharthnagar, Dr. Parul Verma, Medical Officer of Primary Health Center Holipura, Bah, Dr. Kritika, Medical Officer of Primary Health Center Aharan, Agra, Dr. Sunakshi Seth, Medical Officer of Community Health Center Sub Center Bettiah, Siddharthnagar, Dr. Rajneesh Chaudhary, Medical Officer of Primary Health Center Murali Chapra, Ballia, Dr. Rahul Kumar, Under Chief Medical Officer, Ballia, Dr. Jain, Medical Officer of Community Health Center, Kalpi, Jalauni, Dr. Satyendra Purwar, Medical Officer of Primary Health Center, Bamtapur (Barnahal), Mainpuri, Dr. Anjali Verma, Medical Officer of Community Health Center, Aucha, Mainpuri Action has been taken against Dr. Swati Kushwaha, Medical Officer of Community Health Center, Madihan, Mirzapur, Dr. Akhlaq Ahmed, Medical Officer of Primary Health Center, Bhojipura, Bareilly, Dr. Ruby Jaiswal, Medical Officer of Community Health Center, Jasrana, Firozabad, Dr. Sarita Pandey, Medical Officer of Primary Health Center, Hathauli, Jaisinghpur, Firozabad, Dr. Manish Magan.

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak has also given instructions to take disciplinary action against three doctors and the divisional additional directors related to the deployment of the said doctors have been appointed as investigating officers. These include Dr. Mukul Mishra, Orthopedic specialist of District Hospital, Jhansi, Dr. Madhavi Singh, Ophthalmologist posted in Community Health Center Fatehpur, Barabanki and Dr. Pramod Kumar Sharma under Chief Medical Officer, Bareilly.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath adopting a zero-tolerance policy against corruption suspended five officials and workers over alleged involvement in illegal land grab case.

ALSO READ | UP paper leak case: Non-bailable warrants issued against 18 accused including two MLAs | DETAILS