UP Government unveils plan to beautify memorials of BR Ambedkar, hikes honorarium for Shiksha Mitras

Lucknow:

Ahead of Ambedkar Jayanti, the Yogi Adityanath Cabinet has approved a major initiative aimed at preserving and enhancing monuments dedicated to social justice icons across the state. In a significant decision, the government has cleared a proposal to upgrade statues of BR Ambedkar with the addition of decorative canopies (chhatras), boundary walls and comprehensive beautification measures. The move is intended to improve the aesthetic and cultural value of these memorials while ensuring their protection.

As part of a broader development plan, the Uttar Pradesh government will undertake the renovation of 10 memorial sites in each assembly constituency across the state. For this purpose, a total budget of Rs 403 crore has been allocated.

The scheme will not be limited to Ambedkar alone. It will also cover statues and memorials of prominent social reformers such as Ravidas, Kabir, Jyotirao Phule and Valmiki, recognising their contributions to social equality and reform.

In the first phase, the focus will be on large-scale beautification of statues installed at public places, ensuring improved infrastructure, maintenance and visual appeal.

UP Govt increases honorarium for Shiksha Mitras

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet has approved a significant increase in the monthly honorarium for Shiksha Mitras and part-time instructors. According to Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Basic Education, Sandeep Singh, the honorarium for Shiksha Mitras has been raised from Rs 10,000 to Rs 18,000 per month, while part-time instructors will see an increase from Rs 9,000 to Rs 17,000 per month.

The revised payments will come into effect from April 1, 2026, and beneficiaries will start receiving the increased amount with their salaries from May onwards.

This decision is expected to directly benefit around 1.43 lakh Shiksha Mitras and 24,717 part-time instructors across the state.

The government will bear an additional financial burden of over Rs 1,475 crore annually due to this hike.

Sandeep Singh stated that the move aims to strengthen the education system and improve the standard of living of education workers in the state.