UP: Four youths killed as car plunges into canal after ramming cemented tank in Mathura | Video

Mathura:

As many as four persons were killed in a tragic road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura. According to the SP Rural, Suresh Chandra Rawat, the victims were travelling from Mahavan to Deeg via the Govardhan bypass in a car when the incident occurred. While negotiating a sharp turn on the road, the driver reportedly lost control, causing the vehicle to crash into a cemented tank. The impact led the car to overturn into a canal approximately six metres deep.

Locals rushed to the spot and attempted to rescue the occupants, but their efforts proved unsuccessful. Police and administrative teams arrived shortly after and launched a rescue operation. After considerable effort, the submerged vehicle was retrieved from the canal with the help of a crane. By the time it was pulled out, all four occupants had died.

The deceased have been identified as Rahul (23), Amit (22), Mohit (22), and another friend. All four were residents of the Mahavan police station area and were on their way to Deeg, Rajasthan, to attend a wedding.

Police have taken custody of the bodies and sent them for post-mortem examination. An investigation into the incident has been initiated, officials said.

Two college students killed in road accident

Two college students were killed after the motorcycle they were riding hit a teenage girl and then crashed into a roadside barrier in Maharashtra’s Nagpur, police said on Tuesday.

The girl sustained serious injuries in the accident, which took place around 10 pm on Monday near Danapani Hotel, an official reported.

The deceased were identified as 19-year-old Yug Vishal Chankapure and Rudra Shashikant Somkuwar, both residents of Ramdaspeth in Nagpur.

"Yug was riding a newly purchased high-powered motorcycle, while Rudra was riding pillion. Both of them were not wearing helmets.When 16-year-old Gunjan Kokarde was crossing the road, the speeding motorcycle lost control and hit her before crashing into the safety barrier," the official said.