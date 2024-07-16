UP: Six people killed in rain-related incidents in past 24 hours amid devastating floods

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Six people killed in rain-related incidents in past 24 hours in UP

The rains continue to wreak havoc in flood-affected Uttar Pradesh as six persons were killed due to rain-related incidents in the state in the past 24 hours, a state Relief Commissioner office report said on Tuesday. The Relief Commissioner's office reports, that these casualties included five due to drowning in the Kannauj district and one in Mainpuri.

As per the report, 16 districts of the state are affected by floods triggered by torrential monsoon rains. These districts include- Lakhimpur Kheri, Kushinagar, Shahjahanpur, Deoria, Hardoi, Ayodhya, Bahraich, Barabanki, Siddharthnagar, Ballia, Gorakhpur, Unnao, Budaun, Gonda, Maharajganj and Sitapur. Meanwhile, Rapti River in Gorakhpur and Siddharth Nagar and Quono River in Gonda are flowing above the danger mark in the state, the report added.

CM Yogi takes stock of situation

The flood conditions have worsened in the state due to the monsoon rains. Earlier on July 10, CM Yogi visited flood-affected areas of district Lakhimpur Kheri and Pilibhit and took stock of the situation. He also met flood-affected people and took applications from them. during his visit, he embarked on a lifeboat and reached the flooded villages followed by a visit to relief camps. He also directed the authorities to augment the pace of relief work and assured the people to provide every support. It is significant to note that about 1500 villages of UP are reeling under the floods.

Amit Shah talks to CM Yogi

On July 14, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took stock of the situation by calling CM Yogi. During his conversation with CM Yogi, he assured him of all possible assistance from the Central government to tide over the situation.

(With PTI Inputs)

