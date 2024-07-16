UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya meets BJP chief JP Nadda, holds discussions on upcoming byelections: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and BJP chief JP Nadda.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday held a meeting with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda. The interaction lasted for about an hour. The upcoming byelections in the state will be held on 10 Assembly seats.

According to reports, there was a detailed discussion regarding the upcoming Assembly by-elections in Uttar Pradesh. The two also held discussions about the coordination between the government and the organisation.

On July 14, JP Nadda presided over the State Executive meeting of the party in Lucknow. This was the first executive meeting time after the BJP's poor show in the 2024 Lok Sabha election in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the BJP spokesman, closed-door sessions were held in which party lawmakers placed their views before the National President and the state leadership of the party.

Around 3,000-3,600 delegates from across the state attended the meeting at the Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University auditorium. Along with the party's sitting MLAs and MPs, all Lok Sabha candidates who lost the poll were invited.

Besides, MLCs, Zila Panchayat chairpersons, Nagar Palika adhyakshas (municipal heads), district presidents, and all office bearers of the party attended the meeting.

