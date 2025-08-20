UP Cow Commission, Patanjali join hands to promote cow protection, Panchgavya products across state Under this, two to ten cow shelters will be developed as large model centres in all 75 districts of the state, in a bid to transform them into hubs of rural industry and boost the production of biogas and Panchgavya products.

Lucknow:

The Uttar Pradesh Gau Seva Commission and the Patanjali Yog Peeth have joined hands with each other to promote cow protection, natural farming and Panchgavya products across the state.

“The Gau Seva Commission entered into a partnership with Patanjali Yogpeeth following discussions between Commission chairman Shyam Bihari Gupta and Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev and Patanjali Co-Founder Acharya Balkrishna in Haridwar recently.” a government spokesman said here on Sunday.

“Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath firmly believes that the cow is the foundation of the village’s progress. To advance this vision, Patanjali Yogpeeth has pledged full technical support to the state’s initiatives,” he added.

Under this, two to ten cow shelters will be developed as large model centres in all 75 districts of the state, in a bid to transform them into hubs of rural industry and boost the production of biogas and Panchgavya products.

“This initiative will also unlock large-scale rural employment, with villagers actively participating in cow urine collection and product sales under a 50 per cent commission model. Patanjali Yogpeeth will further support the program through training, quality control, formulation, certification, and licensing,” the spokesman said.

In addition, advanced technologies such as geo-fencing, cow tagging, photo mapping and fodder inventory tracking will be introduced in cow shelters. Natural inputs like neem, cow urine and vermicompost will also be supplied to every village, helping farmers reduce costs, improve soil fertility, and strengthen environmental sustainability.