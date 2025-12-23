UP cough syrup racket: Lookout notice issued against 'kingpin' Shubham Jaiswal, bounty raised to Rs 50,000 Investigations have revealed that the accused set up fake pharmaceutical companies using different names to procure large quantities of cough syrup.

New Delhi:

The Varanasi police have stepped up action against a major codeine-based cough syrup trafficking network that operated across states and even beyond India. Authorities have announced a cash reward on the main accused and issued lookout notices to prevent the suspects from escaping the country. Police have increased the reward on alleged gang leader Shubham Jaiswal to Rs 50,000. Earlier, a reward of Rs 25,000 had been announced on him. He is accused of running a large illegal network involved in the trafficking of codeine-based cough syrup.

Lookout notices issued against five accused

Based on the recommendation of the Varanasi Police Commissionerate, the Bureau of Immigration has issued lookout notices against Shubham Jaiswal and four of his absconding associates. These notices will ensure strict monitoring of their movement at all international airports and seaports across the country.

The accused named in the lookout notices are:

Shubham Jaiswal Divesh Jaiswal Akash Pathak Amit Jaiswal

All of them are currently on the run.

Investigations have revealed that the accused set up fake pharmaceutical companies using different names to procure large quantities of cough syrup. These consignments were then distributed illegally to various locations. Police officials said there is strong evidence showing the misuse of these fake firms to hide the illegal trade and financial transactions linked to the racket.

Trafficking network linked to Bangladesh

Authorities have also found solid proof that the cough syrup was smuggled not just across Indian states but also into Bangladesh. The network reportedly handled procurement, transport, and distribution through a well-organised chain.

In a related development, Sonbhadra police have issued a separate lookout notice against Nishant Kumar Gupta, also known as Ravi Gupta, a resident of Bhadohi district. Officials said his role is being examined as part of the same trafficking case. Police confirmed that lookout notices were already active against Shubham Jaiswal and another accused, Vishal Upadhyay from Saharanpur.