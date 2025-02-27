UP: Class 3 student loses vision in one eye after 'thrashing' from principal, mother lodges complaint In the complaint, mother of the class 3rd student claimed that her daughter, Himanshi, was blinded due to the severe injuries inflicted by the principal.

In a shocking incident reported from Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, a class 3 student at a primary school allegedly lost vision in one eye after being 'thrashed' by the principal. As per an education department official, the child suffered a severe eye injury, leading to a loss of vision in one eye. An inquiry into the whole matter has begun upon the complaint lodged by victim's mother.

Complaint lodged with the DM

The incident happened on Tuesday at Bhogpur Mithoni Primary School. Victim's mother, Jyoti Kashyap, lodged a complaint against the principal, Geeta Karal, to the District Magistrate. In her complaint, she claimed that her daughter, Himanshi, was blinded due to the severe injuries inflicted by the principal.

Principal denies the claim

Principal Geeta Karal denied the allegations, saying Himanshi already had a weak eyesight. She said," The injury occurred when a classmate, Benazeer, was completing her work and accidentally struck Himanshi's face with her elbow, causing swelling in her eye."

The situation escalated when Himanshi's mother visited the school the same day, requesting a medical certificate from the principal. When her request was denied, Jyoti allegedly threatened the principal. The principal clarified that she was not authorised to issue any medical reports.

In response to the incident, Moradabad Basic Siksha Adhikari (BSA) Ajit Kumar said on Thursday that an inquiry had been initiated under the supervision of Additional BSA Shivam Gupta. "The inquiry will investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident, and appropriate action will be taken after its completion," he said.

(PTI inputs)