UP: Class 11 student 'punished' after requesting Sanitary Pad during exam, probe underway

While there is a demand to provide free Sanitary Pads to female students in school, a bizarre incident is reported from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly where a class 11 girl was allegedly punished for asking Sanitary napkin during the exam. She was allegedly made to stand outside her classroom for an hour after requesting a Sanitary Pad from the Principal. The incident has sparked an outrage and a probe is underway.

Girl's father lodged a complaint

As per the officials, the incident took place on Saturday when the student who started her menstrual cycle, sought help from the principal. Instead of assistance, she was allegedly ignored and mistreated. On learning about the matter, girl's father has submitted written complaints to the District Magistrate, the District Inspector of Schools (DIOS), the State Women’s Commission, and the Department of Women Welfare.

According to the complaint lodged by the girl's father, his daughter had gone to the school to appear for examination when she realized her period had started. Upon requesting a sanitary pad from the principal, she was allegedly asked to leave the classroom and was made to stand outside for nearly an hour, the complainant said.

The District Inspector of Schools, Devki Nandan, confirmed that the matter is being investigated, and action will be taken based on the findings.

MoE on Sanitary Pads during board exams

Last year, ahead of board exams, the Union Ministry of Education issued an advisory and stated girl students should be allowed to take necessary restroom breaks during board exams for classes 10 and 12 and free sanitary napkins must be made available at all examination centres. The advisory was applicable to all schools across states and Union Territories, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS).

"Free sanitary pads to be readily available at all class 10 and 12 board examination centres, ensuring girls have access to essential hygiene products during exams, if required. Female students are to be permitted to take necessary restroom breaks to address menstrual needs, alleviating discomfort and promoting focus during exams," the ministry said.

"Educational programmes will be implemented to raise awareness about menstrual health and hygiene among students, teachers, and staff. This approach aims to reduce stigma and foster a more understanding school environment," it added.

(With PTI inputs)