UP Cabinet clears key proposals on wheat MSP, new medical colleges, industrial projects | Details

New medical, nursing colleges approved

The Cabinet cleared the free transfer of 14.05 acres of land from the Ballia district jail to the Medical Education Department for establishing a new medical college. Of this, 12.39 acres will be used for the college, while 2 acres will be developed into a memorial for freedom fighter Chittu Pandey, after whom the college may be named.

In another decision, 4,570 sq metres of land from the Government Agricultural School in Balipura village (Bulandshahr) will be transferred to the Medical Education Department to establish a nursing college.

The Cabinet also approved revised administrative and financial sanctions for a 300-bed gynaecology block, including a 100-bed paediatric block, under the Uttar Pradesh Institute of Medical Sciences in Saifai, Etawah.

High-value stamp papers to be withdrawn

The state government will withdraw physical stamp papers valued between Rs 10,000 and Rs 25,000 to prevent misuse. A formal notification will be issued soon.

Stamp papers worth Rs 5,630.87 crore lying in treasuries will be destroyed as per orders, Khanna said.

Long-term staff in science council to get permanent status

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Monday approved 19 proposals across sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, industry and infrastructure. Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said wheat procurement in the state will be carried out from March 17 to June 15 at the minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 2,425 per quintal, as announced by the Centre. A total of 6,500 procurement centres will be set up across the state by eight agencies, including the Food and Civil Supplies Department.

The Cabinet approved a proposal to grant permanent employee status to seven staff members of the Uttar Pradesh Council of Science and Technology, who have been working for over 25 years under the central government-funded “Assistance for S&T Secretariat to CSTUP” project. They will now be paid as per the 7th Pay Commission.

Industrial land repurposed for development