CM Yogi on BJP's victory in UP bypolls: 'Kundarki's victory is testament of nationalism'

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a massive victory in Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls by winning seven out of nine seats. Samajwadi Party won Karhal and Sishamau. Speaking at a press conference, CM Yogi congratulated party leaders and workers. He said that nine seats on which bypolls happened are spread across the state. He said that the credit for the historic win goes to PM Modi's leadership. Taking about Kundarki he said the victory in the assembly seat was by a margin of 1,51,840 votes adding that it is the victory of nationalism.

CM Yogi said that the public has faith in PM Modi adding that they have accepted PM Modi as their leader. He further said that the results are an announcement of the end of 'oot and jhoot politics' of the Samajwadi Party and Congress. Talking about Maharashtra, he said the mandate in the state is the win of the ideas of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's and is a response to critics of Baba Saheb Ambedkar.

Talking about Maharashtra elections, CM Yogi said the historic win of Mahayuti is testament that

'BJP got Yadav votes in Karhal': Brijesh Pathak

Deputy CM Brijesh Pathak lashed out at Congress for deceiving the public with the 'Khatakhat' scheme. He said, "I want to thank voters of 9 constituencies that they defied divisive politics and votes in favour of BJP." He said that in Karhal SP barely won the seat as even Yadav votes were polled in favour of the BJP. Emphasising PM Modi's influence, he noted that his schemes proved to be a game-changer.

Keshav Prasad Maurya hails BJP leadership

Addressing the press conference, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya congratulated party workers and leaders. He said that the BJP won Katehri and will win Karhal next time. Hitting out at Samajwadi Party, Maurya said that PDA is 'Parivar Development Agency'. He said that the results are reply to those who used to say that bypolls are semi-final for the 2027 assembly elections. He also congratulated party leaders in Maharashtra on the victory. He claimed that the BJP got nearly 50 per cent votes, so he said, "50 per cent hamara hai baaki me batwara hai."