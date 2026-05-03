UP: Boy dies after water tank stairs collapse in Siddharthnagar; two rescued by Army helicopter

Lucknow:

A tragic accident took place in Siddharthnagar district when a disused water tank structure gave way, leading to the death of a 10-year-old boy and leaving two other children critically injured. On Saturday, five children climbed an old and abandoned water tank located near the Kashiram Housing area.

The structure, which was built nearly 30 years ago, had already been declared unsafe. However, children were still seen going there, often to record social media videos.

While the group was coming down, the staircase suddenly collapsed. Three children — Golu (12), Sunny (14), and Siddharth (10) — fell from the structure. They were quickly taken to a medical college, where Siddharth was declared dead on arrival. The other two were later referred to Gorakhpur for advanced treatment as their condition remained serious.

Two children, Pavan (14) and Shaban (12), were left stranded at the top of the tank after the collapse. Rescue efforts continued overnight, but heavy rain made access difficult and delayed operations.

In the early hours of Sunday, an army helicopter was called in from Gorakhpur to carry out the rescue. The stranded children were safely brought down around 5:20 am in a short operation lasting about 15 minutes. They were then shifted to Gorakhpur for medical care.

Officials said that local authorities had tried to build an alternative route to reach the children, but the weather disrupted those plans.