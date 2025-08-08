UP government approves 3 new private universities in Muzaffarnagar, Barabanki and Mathura The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet approved three new private universities and a fully funded UK scholarship scheme to boost higher education and global opportunities for meritorious students.

Lucknow:

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has approved several major proposals in the higher education sector, including the establishment of three new private universities and the launch of an international scholarship programme for economically disadvantaged yet meritorious students.

State Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay announced the decisions, calling them a significant step toward improving access to quality education and enhancing global opportunities for students from the state.

Three new private universities approved

The Cabinet has approved the establishment of the following private universities:

Vedant University, Muzaffarnagar

Vedant University is set to be established in Muzaffarnagar by the Lala Fatehchand Charitable Trust. The university will be built on 23.33 acres of land, meeting the regulatory requirement of 20 acres in urban areas. The proposal has been approved by both the Higher Education Department and the State-Level Expert Committee. The trust is required to complete all formalities and commence operations within a two-year period.

Bodhisattva University, Barabanki

Located in Barabanki, Bodhisattva University has received operational approval under the Uttar Pradesh Private University (Third Amendment) Act, after fulfilling all regulatory requirements. With adequate land and approvals in place, the university is now authorised to begin academic operations.

KD University, Mathura

KD University in Mathura, which already operates a dental college, has now been approved to function as a full-fledged university. With over 50 acres of land—well above the 20-acre minimum requirement for urban universities—and all necessary formalities and committee recommendations in place, it is ready to commence academic activities.

New international scholarship scheme for higher studies in UK

The Cabinet also approved a landmark international scholarship scheme named the "Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Shivlinga Uttar Pradesh State Scholarship Scheme", inspired by the contributions of the late former Prime Minister.

Launched in collaboration with the British government, specifically the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and its administrative branch, the British Council, the programme aims to sponsor meritorious students from low-income families for one-year master's degree programmes at prestigious UK universities.

These include top-tier institutions such as:

University of Oxford

London School of Economics (LSE)

Imperial College London

King's College London

Key features of the scholarship:

Fully funded one-year master's programme.

Covers tuition, examination, research fees, living expenses, and economy-class airfare.

Joint selection process by representatives of the UP Government and the FCDO.

Initially approved for three academic years (2025–26, 2026–27, 2027–28), with a provision for renewal until March 2028.

Budgetary allocation for the programme has already been made in the 2025–26 financial year.

Minister Upadhyay emphasised that the scholarship programme aims to bridge the opportunity gap for talented students who lack the financial resources to access global education platforms.

"These steps mark a transformative era for higher education in Uttar Pradesh," the minister said, "creating avenues not just within the state, but also abroad for our brightest minds."