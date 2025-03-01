Agra-Lucknow Expressway accident: 4 dead, 19 injured after bus collides with truck in Agra According to the police, the accident took place early on Saturday morning when the bus was trying to overtake the truck but ended up colliding with it, leaving 4 dead and 19 injured.

In a tragic road accident, four people died while 19 others were injured after the bus they were travelling in collided with a truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in the Fatehabad area of Agra. According to the information, the accident took place when the bus traveling from Lucknow to Agra collided with a truck while overtaking.

The accident took place at around 5:40 am on Saturday, which resulted in the death of four passengers. Providing details, Police Station Incharge DP Tiwari said that the bus (registration no. RJ18PB5811) lost control while overtaking near the 27 km mark of the Lucknow-Agra Expressway and collided with a truck (registration no. RJ11GD0561).

Tiwari further stated, “The left side of the bus was severely damaged, and four people died on the spot. The deceased have been identified as Govind Lal, a 68-year-old resident of Jodhpur, Rajasthan; Ramesh, a 45-year-old from Jodhpur, Rajasthan; Deepak Verma, a 40-year-old resident of Agra; and Bablu, a 40-year-old from Mirzapur."

After the accident, the bodies were sent to S N Mortuary in Agra for post-mortem. As many as 19 people got injured in the accident and were taken to Sandhya Hospital in Fatehabad for treatment. The injured included Falguni (26) and Deu Parmar (53), both from Mumbai, as well as Sonia Sharma (34) and Neelu Sharma (40), also from Mumbai.

Additional injured individuals include Apurv Gupta, a 27-year-old from Gurgaon, Garvita Sharma (25) from Agra, Rambhajan (33) from Achnera, Riyaz Ahmad (44) from Bhadohi, Manisha (38) from Rajkot, Shilpa (37) and Tulsi (46), both from Bhavnagar, Ajay Chauhan from Bidhuna, Komal (23) and Devdas (32) from Mumbai, Heera Devi from Mathura, Chirag (23) from Rajkot, and Sonia Sharma (40) and Neelu Sharma (60) from Mumbai.

Following the accident, the police ensured smooth traffic flow. Further investigation was underway.

(With ANI Inputs)