UP: Abbas Ansari's legislative membership restored after HC relief in hate speech case

Lucknow:

The Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Secretariat on Monday issued orders to restore Abbas Ansari’s membership in the state Legislative Assembly. This followed the Allahabad High Court’s decision to set aside the two-year jail term earlier handed down by the MP/MLA Special Court in Mau.

Ansari, who won the 2022 Assembly elections from the Mau constituency, had lost his legislative membership after being sentenced to two years in prison by the MP/MLA court in a hate speech case.

HC overturns decision by MP/MLA court

Challenging the verdict, Ansari approached the Allahabad High Court, which overturned the lower court’s ruling, paving the way for his reinstatement as an MLA.

Abbas Ansari is the son of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, who died of cardiac arrest in jail.

The MP/MLA Court in Mau had convicted Abbas Ansari on May 31, 2025, for making inflammatory speeches during the 2022 Assembly elections. He was sentenced to two years in jail and fined Rs 3,000. Following the conviction, his MLA post was revoked on June 1, 2025.

UP govt builds flats on land reclaimed from gangster Mukhtar Ansari

The Uttar Pradesh government has constructed residential flats for the general public on land previously occupied by gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari. The land, located in the upscale Dalibagh area of Lucknow, was reclaimed by the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) from Ansari’s illegal possession.

A total of 72 flats have been constructed on the reclaimed land. These four-storey buildings feature flats that are 360 square feet each and include two rooms, a bathroom, a pantry and a balcony. The price of each flat ranges between Rs 9 lakh to Rs 9.5 lakh and they will be allocated through a lottery system after a formal application process. The LDA is expected to release an advertisement for applications by the end of this month.

The flats will be allotted only to economically weaker individuals, specifically those whose annual income is less than Rs 3 lakh.