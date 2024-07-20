Saturday, July 20, 2024
     
  4. Union Minister Jitin Prasada's convoy meets with accident, leader escapes unhurt

Union Minister Jitin Prasada's convoy reported a collision while visiting flood-affected areas in Pilibhit, but no injuries were reported.

Edited By: Vaidehi Jahagirdar Pilibhit Published on: July 20, 2024 23:03 IST
Jitin Prasada
Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Union Minister of State Jitin Prasada

Union Minister of State Jitin Prasada's visit to Pilibhit faced an unexpected setback on Saturday when a collision occurred within his convoy. However, no injuries were reported.

The incident happened as Minister Prasada was traveling from Majhola to Birhani to assess flood-affected areas in his parliamentary constituency. Shashi Mohan, the minister's personal secretary, and Dev Swaroop Patel, a farmer leader accompanying the convoy, reported that the accident involved three vehicles, including the one carrying Prasada.

However, they added that the situation was quickly resolved, and Minister Prasada transferred to another vehicle, continuing his journey to the flood-impacted villages.

(With inputs from PTI)

