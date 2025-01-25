Two UP women, wives of alcoholic husbands, marry each other in temple

Follow us on Image Source : X Kavita and Gunja got married in a temple

Fed up with alcoholic spouses, two women in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur tied the knot with each other. Kavita and Gunja, alias Bablu, got married on Thursday evening at the Shiva Temple, also called Choti Kashi, in Deoria. Both were suffering domestic violence and had a chaotic marriage with their alcoholic husbands. Speaking to the media, Gunja said they chose a life of love and peace.

Connected via social media

Gunja and Kavita connected on social media platform, Instagram, and their bond grew stronger as they were suffering same plight. They told reporters that they first connected on Instagram and were brought closer by their similar circumstances. Both endured domestic violence at the hands of their alcoholic spouses.

At the temple, Gunja assumed the role of the groom, applied sindoor (vermillion) to Kavita, exchanged garlands with her, and completed the seven pheras.

"We were tormented by our husbands' drinking and abusive behavior. This pushed us to choose a life of peace and love. We have decided to live in Gorakhpur as a couple and work to sustain ourselves," Gunja said.

The two now plan to rent a room and begin their journey as a married couple. Temple priest Uma Shankar Pandey said the women purchased garlands and sindoor, performed rituals, and quietly left.