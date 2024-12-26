Two coaches of goods train derails near Jhansi, traffic disrupted for three hours

Follow us on Image Source : AP Two coaches of goods train derails near Jhansi.

In a shocking incident, two coaches of a goods train en route Kanpur from Jhansi was derailed on Thursday, causing rail traffic disruption for about three hours.

Speaking to PTI, Superintendent of Government Railway Police (GRP) Vipul Kumar Srivastava said the train going from Maharani Laxmi Bai Railway Junction in Jhansi to Kanpur derailed near the outer signal line.

He said rail traffic was disrupted for about three hours, although one rail line was operational. Railway officials have restored rail traffic, the officer said, and added that the reasons for the derailment is yet to be ascertained.