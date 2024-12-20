Meerut: Stampede at Pandit Pradeep Mishra's 'Shiv Mahapuran Katha', many people injured | Video

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Stampede at Pandit Pradeep Mishra's 'Shiv Mahapuran Katha'

Many casualties are feared after a stampede was reported during a religious event of Pandit Pradeep Mishra in Meerut. According to initial reports, many women and senior citizens are said to be injured. According to reports, it was the sixth day of Pandit Pradeep Mishra's Katha. A stampede broke out after a scuffle between a devotee and a bouncer who tried to stop. More than one lakh people attend the religious event daily.

According to IG Meerut Deepak Meena, "A woman had fallen while going to Katha. The situation is completely under control. Katha is still ongoing. There is no panic situation and there was no stampede-like situation."