Sitapur: Hundreds of villagers get employment on social entrepreneur Sharad Chaudhary's birthday

Hundreds of villagers in Kundni, Sitapur, received employment opportunities on Sunday, thanks to the efforts of social entrepreneur Sharad Chaudhary. The occasion coincided with Chaudhary’s birthday, where he launched a series of initiatives aimed at boosting the local economy and empowering villagers through self-employment.

According to the information released, Sharad Chaudhary, who is hailed for his initiative for bringing Radico Khaitan, a major company, to the village, in his latest endeavor introduced the locals with the installation of cottage industries. He has installed flour mill machines, papad-making machines, pickle packing machines, and namkeen production equipment for the villagers on his own land. He believed that these initiatives are designed to provide consistent employment opportunities, helping the locals generate income without having to leave the village.

Focus on Women's Empowerment

In a significant step towards the empowerment of women, Chaudhary has also installed both traditional and modern tailoring machines in a newly established community center. The initiative provides women in the village to engage in tailoring and other crafts during their free time, turning their skills into a source of income.

Chaudhary expressed his commitment to improving the quality of products, which will now be locally produced, packed, and distributed. "We faced difficulties in getting quality supplies earlier, but now, with these new initiatives, we will not only meet local demand but also provide villagers, both men and women, the opportunity to earn a steady income," he stated.

Youth Engagement Through Sports

In addition to these employment initiatives, a cricket competition was also organised by Chaudhary as part of the Khelo India campaign. The event aimed to inspire youth from small towns to pursue careers in sports, with hopes of making a mark in national and international tournaments, including the IPL.

On this occasion, Yogi government minister Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh also praised Sharad Chaudhary for his dedication to uplifting the village and creating sustainable opportunities.